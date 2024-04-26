NYC weather: Will temps finally break the 80-degree mark next week? l Forecast

Don't let the frosty morning conditions fool you – warm temps are on the way to NYC!

"Warm temperatures coming up for us, warmer in any event," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "Not necessarily today or tomorrow, but by Sunday."

According to the National Weather Service, Monday's high will near 78, but Woods thinks temps could reach into the 80s.

"Warmer temps are just a couple of days away with highs in the 70s and 80s as we get into next week," he said in a tweet on X.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.