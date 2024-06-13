Severe storm alert: NYC braces for heavy rain, winds, possible outages on Friday l Forecast

Don't be fooled by the beautiful weather – strong storms could be on the way to NYC.

The National Weather Service has put parts of New York City in the marginal and slight risk zone for severe weather on Friday afternoon, meaning heavy rain, damaging winds and scattered power outages are all possible across the Tri-State area.

"Scattered showers and storms, maybe even a line of storms coming through," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "The timestamp for this is 6 p.m. and we got some heavy rain on top of us, gusty winds."

Here's what you should know about Friday's possible severe weather, including timing, impacts and the rest of the weekend forecast.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

"If you're planning for something in the evening, dinner or anything like that, definitely be prepared for the bigger storms to be on top of you around 6 p.m. until about midnight, and then it shuts down after that" Woods said.

Friday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Strong to severe storms are possible from Friday afternoon into the evening.

Heavy downpours, wind gusts up to 60 mph and power outages are all possible.

Street flooding is also possible.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 11 to 14 mph.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures on Saturday, June 15, 2024 (FOX Weather)

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Possible heat wave?

It’s about to get brutally hot in the Northeast.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures on Monday, June 17, 2024. (FOX Weather)

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a ridge of high pressure will build over the eastern half of the country while the jet stream pushes northward. That will set the stage for the heat to build in and humidity to increase.

The Northeast will feel the heat Tuesday, and widespread temperatures in the 90s are expected.

This graphic shows the temperature outlook next week. (FOX Weather)

In the Northeast, a heat wave is defined as three or more days in a row of temperatures in the 90s. According to the FOX Forecast Center, that’s looking likely as the summer temperatures remain in the area through at least the end of next week.

FOX Weather's Steven Yablonski helped contribute to this report.