NYC weather: Heavy rain, flooding possible Thursday ahead of sunny weekend
NEW YORK CITY - Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday across the tri-state area ahead of a sunny upcoming weekend.
Storm timing
- The rain is expected to begin around lunchtime, and last until dinnertime.
Storm impacts
- Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible, which could lead to potential flooding.
- Some areas could see up to 2 inches of rain.
Weekend forecast
- Friday should see sunny skies and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the mid-80s, with lows in the high-60s.
- Saturday will see similar conditions, but there is the chance for showers or a thunderstorm during the evening hours. Highs will be in the mid-80s, with lows in the low-70s.
- Sunday is expected to see warm conditions. Highs will be in the mid-80s, with lows in the low-70s.