NYC weather: Heavy rain, flooding possible Thursday ahead of sunny weekend

Weather
When will the storm hit NYC?

NEW YORK CITY - Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday across the tri-state area ahead of a sunny upcoming weekend.

Storm timing

  • The rain is expected to begin around lunchtime, and last until dinnertime.

Storm impacts

  • Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible, which could lead to potential flooding.
  • Some areas could see up to 2 inches of rain.

Weekend forecast

  • Friday should see sunny skies and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the mid-80s, with lows in the high-60s.
  • Saturday will see similar conditions, but there is the chance for showers or a thunderstorm during the evening hours. Highs will be in the mid-80s, with lows in the low-70s.
  • Sunday is expected to see warm conditions. Highs will be in the mid-80s, with lows in the low-70s.