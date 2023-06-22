Expand / Collapse search

NYC weather: Scattered showers, storms possible this weekend

Will rain impact your Saturday and Sunday plans? FOX 5 NY's Raegan Medgie has the details.

NEW YORK CITY - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Sunday across the tri-state area.

Wet weather is expected to linger into the weekend, according to FOX 5 NY’s Raegan Medgie.

"Not a washout for the weekend, but we are looking at rain," Medgie said.

NYC weekend forecast

  • Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday. Highs will be in the 80s, with lows in the high-60s.
  • Scattered showers are also possible Sunday, mainly during the p.m. hours. Highs will be in the low-80s, with lows in the high-60s.