NYC weather: Scattered showers, storms possible this weekend
NEW YORK CITY - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday and Sunday across the tri-state area.
Wet weather is expected to linger into the weekend, according to FOX 5 NY’s Raegan Medgie.
"Not a washout for the weekend, but we are looking at rain," Medgie said.
NYC weekend forecast
- Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday. Highs will be in the 80s, with lows in the high-60s.
- Scattered showers are also possible Sunday, mainly during the p.m. hours. Highs will be in the low-80s, with lows in the high-60s.