NYC weather: Heavy downpours, severe thunderstorms threaten tri-state area
NEW YORK CITY - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday evening across the tri-state area, some of which may be severe:
Severe weather outlook
- Parts of central and south New Jersey are under an enhanced risk of severe weather.
- The rest of the state, as well as New York City and southeast Connecticut, are under a slight risk.
- Parts of New York state, Connecticut and Long Island are all under a marginal risk.
Storm impacts
- Strong gusty winds and hail are both possible.
- There is also a small chance of a tornado for parts of western New Jersey.
- Rain could become heavy at times tonight.
Storm timing
- The line of showers and storms will enter New Jersey around 5 p.m., and cover much of the tri-state area throughout the overnight hours.
- The Tuesday morning commute should be dry, but the afternoon and evening may be similar to Monday.