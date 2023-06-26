Expand / Collapse search

NYC weather: Heavy downpours, severe thunderstorms threaten tri-state area

Severe Weather
NEW YORK CITY - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday evening across the tri-state area, some of which may be severe:

Severe weather outlook

  • Parts of central and south New Jersey are under an enhanced risk of severe weather.
  • The rest of the state, as well as New York City and southeast Connecticut, are under a slight risk.
  • Parts of New York state, Connecticut and Long Island are all under a marginal risk.

Storm impacts

  • Strong gusty winds and hail are both possible.
  • There is also a small chance of a tornado for parts of western New Jersey.
  • Rain could become heavy at times tonight.

Storm timing

  • The line of showers and storms will enter New Jersey around 5 p.m., and cover much of the tri-state area throughout the overnight hours.
  • The Tuesday morning commute should be dry, but the afternoon and evening may be similar to Monday.