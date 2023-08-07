NYC weather: Severe storms, heavy downpours possible Monday
NEW YORK CITY - The threat of severe weather is possible Monday across the tri-state area, bringing the potential for heavy downpours, severe thunderstorms and even an isolated tornado.
Severe weather outlook
- Areas under the orange shade are under an enhanced risk for severe weather.
- Areas under the yellow shade are under a slight risk for severe weather.
- Areas under the green shade are under a marginal risk for severe weather.
Storm impacts
- Heavy downpours and strong to severe thunderstorms are possible.
- Rain could become heavy at times.
- Damaging winds and an isolated tornado are all possible.
Storm timing
- The line of showers and storms is expected to enter the tri-state area around 4 p.m.
- The wet weather should be widespread across the area by 7 p.m.
- The rain should be out of the area by midnight.