Expand / Collapse search

NYC weather: Severe storms, heavy downpours possible Monday

By
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY

Severe weather forecast

FOX 5 NY's Raegan Medgie has the details.

NEW YORK CITY - The threat of severe weather is possible Monday across the tri-state area, bringing the potential for heavy downpours, severe thunderstorms and even an isolated tornado.

Severe weather outlook

  • Areas under the orange shade are under an enhanced risk for severe weather.
  • Areas under the yellow shade are under a slight risk for severe weather.
  • Areas under the green shade are under a marginal risk for severe weather.

Storm impacts

  • Heavy downpours and strong to severe thunderstorms are possible.
  • Rain could become heavy at times.
  • Damaging winds and an isolated tornado are all possible.

Storm timing

  • The line of showers and storms is expected to enter the tri-state area around 4 p.m.
  • The wet weather should be widespread across the area by 7 p.m.
  • The rain should be out of the area by midnight.