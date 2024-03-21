Saturday weather NYC: How much rain to expect from weekend storm

Heavy rain is expected to soak the NYC area as a storm heads north for the first weekend of spring, the weather forecast shows.

A Flood Watch was issued for the entire region as rain is forecast to fall Friday evening and continue into the first half of Saturday night, with 2 to 3 inches expected for much of the area.

"Saturday looks like a super soaker," FOX 5 NY Meteorologist Mike Woods said.

How much rain are we expecting in NYC?

(National Weather Service)

A widespread 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Some areas may receive higher amounts, while rain totals may be slightly lower across the interior of the Lower Hudson Valley, according to the NWS

The exact timing of the heaviest rainfall remains unclear.

This one is going to be big," FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen said. "It's going to roll up the Eastern Seaboard over the weekend. It could be a washout for you on Saturday."

Will NYC see snow?

Snow is in the forecast for parts of the Northeast from late Friday into early Sunday. (FOX Weather)

Snow will likely miss the New York City area, forecast models show.

In northern New York and New England, total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more are expected in the areas under winter weather alerts, with 8-inch or higher totals possible in the mountains and foothills.

Will flooding be a concern in the NYC area?

There is a threat of flash flooding on Saturday in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. (FOX Weather)

The rainy side of this weekend's storm could lead to flooding concerns throughout New Jersey, New York and Connecticut as atmospheric moisture levels rise to 200-300% above average for this time of year.

The National Weather Service said coastal flooding and beach erosion are a low risk at the moment.

However, there are concerns for a few rivers and streams, especially if there are higher rainfall amounts across Northeast New Jersey and Southern Connecticut, the National Weather Service said.

A look at the rain forecast on the Northeast from Friday into Monday. (FOX Weather)

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has already highlighted portions of coastal Long Island and New Jersey for a Level 2 out of 4 risk of flash flooding on Saturday.

Forecast timeline

Friday

Morning: Sunny, with a high near 45.

"The rain is going to be a quick mover," Van Dillen said. "It should be out by Sunday, but we're going to see some storms."

Night: A chance of rain and snow before 2 a.m., then rain is likely. Increasing clouds, with a steady temperature around 44. Chance of precipitation: 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday

Morning: Rain. High near 50. Chance of precipitation: 90%.

Night: Rain likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation: 60%.

Sunday

Partly cloudy. High near 50.

The storm is expected to push off the East Coast by Sunday, leading to a dry second half of the weekend across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.

Chris Oberholtz, with FOX Weather, contributed to this report.