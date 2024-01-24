NYC weather: Temps near 60 for Friday as possible weekend storm looms

Winter is beginning to loosen its cold grasp on NYC, as warmer temperatures are set to cover the Tri-State region by Friday.

Temps are expected to near 60 degrees in parts of NY, NJ and CT for the end of the week. But will a possible storm dampen the weekend?

Here's what you need to know for this week.

The temperature departures from average through Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.(FOX Weather)

Timeline: This week's weather forecast

Wednesday: Rain showers possible for much of the day, but chances increase by the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s.

Thursday: Rain threat continues. Highs in the low-50s, with lows in the low-40s.

Friday: Morning rain gives way to dry afternoon conditions. Highs in the high-50s, with lows in the mid-40s.

Forecast rain totals in the Northeast through Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (FOX Weather)

By the end of the weekend, winter's grip returns for many across the United States.

"Don't let this warm up fool you. As we said we've got plenty of winter to go through," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "February, is a huge month for winter. We usually see our coldest temperatures, the majority of our snowstorms."

Major cities in the northeast see the majority of their snow in February. After reaching above-average temperatures, the cold air will return toward the end of the weekend.

"The weekend storm looks interesting, with rain and little snow mix too, especially to the northwest again," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

FOX Weather helped contribute to this report.