NYC weather: Monday night storms could produce damaging winds, flash flooding

Severe Weather
Timing and impacts

NEW YORK CITY - Monday is expected be a dry and beautiful day across the tri-state area, but potential powerful storms could threaten the region after sundown.

Storm timing

  • The line of showers and storms is expected to enter New Jersey around 9 p.m.
  • The wet weather should be widespread across New York City by 11 p.m.
  • The rain should be out of the area by 4 a.m.

Storm impacts

  • Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected.
  • Thunderstorms, as well as damaging gusty winds, could appear during the overnight hours.
  • Up to 2 inches of rain is possible.
  • There is the potential for flash flooding.