NYC weather: Monday night storms could produce damaging winds, flash flooding
NEW YORK CITY - Monday is expected be a dry and beautiful day across the tri-state area, but potential powerful storms could threaten the region after sundown.
Storm timing
Image 1 of 7
▼
- The line of showers and storms is expected to enter New Jersey around 9 p.m.
- The wet weather should be widespread across New York City by 11 p.m.
- The rain should be out of the area by 4 a.m.
Storm impacts
- Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected.
- Thunderstorms, as well as damaging gusty winds, could appear during the overnight hours.
- Up to 2 inches of rain is possible.
- There is the potential for flash flooding.