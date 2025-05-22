Rare May nor’easter soaks NYC area with heavy rain, winds, cool temperatures

The Brief A nor’easter is bringing cool temps, rain and wind to parts of the Northeast, including NYC. The coastal low-pressure system is expected to continue to strengthen and peak in intensity later this afternoon. Wind will also be a problem, especially on eastern portions of Long Island.



A rare May nor’easter is bringing cool temperatures, heavy rain and wind to parts of the Northeast on Thursday, including New York City.

The coastal low-pressure system is taking shape south of Long Island, and is expected to continue to strengthen and peak in intensity later this afternoon. The system will bring steady, sometimes heavy, rain to the Tri-State area.

Local perspective:

Rain totals are expected to range from 1 to 2 inches, with some locally higher amounts in elevated terrain. Flash flooding is also a possibility.

"More rain on the way! We can expect another round of moderate to heavy rain tonight [Wednesday night] and into Thursday and Thursday night as our coastal low continues to organize itself," ," NWS Mount Holly said in a post on X. "Another 0.5 to 2.0 inches of rainfall can be expected once this is all said and done.

Wind will also be a problem, especially on eastern portions of Long Island. Wind gusts higher than 40 mph are likely, with some gusts expected to exceed 55 mph. Flash flooding is also a possibility.

This graphic shows forecast wind gusts. (FOX Weather)

"We do have a coastal flood advisory for the light-green shaded areas, that includes the Long Island Sound, as well as the south-facing shores of Long Island, and along the Jersey Shore. There's also a coastal flood statement," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Timeline:

Today will see rain, with steady temperatures around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

This graphic shows forecast rain totals. (FOX Weather)

Tonight: Rain before 8 p.m., then showers likely, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 46. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Is it going to rain tomorrow?

Friday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday night: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 13 to 15 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday night: A 30% chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Big picture view:

A nor’easter doesn’t need snow to fall. It's simply an area of low pressure with strong northeasterly winds off the Atlantic Ocean.

