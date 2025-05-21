Nor’easter to bring NYC area heavy rain, strong winds ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The Brief Heavy rain is set to drench the New York City area this week, just ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. A coastal low pressure will strengthen overnight, and the nor’easter will peak in strength on Thursday. "Holiday weekend, it doesn't look perfect, but it also could be worse," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.



A nor'easter . . . in May? Better grab that umbrella – and jacket.

The New York City area is set to be drenched with heavy rain over the next couple of days. In addition, temperatures will be well below normal.

Starting Wednesday night, the coastal low pressure will begin to take shape south of Long Island. The low will strengthen, and the weak nor’easter will peak in strength on Thursday as it produces steady, sometimes heavy, rain across the Tri-State area.

Rain totals will generally remain around 1-2 inches, with locally higher amounts. Flash flooding is not expected.

"Hopefully you enjoyed the last few days of fairly nice weather," NWS Mount Holly said in a post on X. "A nor'easter will affect the region over the next couple of days, with 1-2 inches of rain, chilly temperatures and gusty winds."

Winds will also be a problem, especially on eastern Long Island. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph, with some 50-plus mph gusts possible.

The strong northeasterly winds will also raise water levels at the coast. While astronomical tides are not that high, a 1.5- to 2.5-foot water rise is still possible. If this occurs, minor coastal flooding will be possible from the Jersey Shore to southern Maine during the Thursday evening high tide, the FOX Forecast Center warns.

Along with the rain, temperatures will fall well below average. In New York City, high temperatures will be stuck in the mid-50s on Wednesday and Thursday. This is almost 20 degrees below average for late May.

Rain today, mainly after 1 p.m. Temperatures fall to around 52 by 1 p.m. East wind 11 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tonight: Rain. Temperatures rise to around 56 by 1 a.m. East wind 13 to 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: Rain. Temperatures fall to around 51 by 10 a.m. East wind 15 to 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday night: A 40% chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a steady temperature of around 53. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 59. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday night: A 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Memorial Day: A 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

"That wet weather does intensify by the time we get to midday, and then we see the moderate to perhaps heavy at times showers coming through later this afternoon into this evening, and even into the overnight hours," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

How about the Memorial Day weekend?

"Holiday weekend, it doesn't look perfect, but it also could be worse," Woods said. "At one point, it did look worse."

