Seeing July 4th fireworks? Your weather forecast for the NYC area

It's nearly time for the 49th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show in New York City, but will the weather cooperate for the event?

"Sunny, dry weather coming up for you," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

July 4 weekend forecast

Local perspective:

Here's a look at the weather forecast this holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

What they're saying:

"The general trend will be for a drier sky and warm temperatures over this upcoming Fourth of July weekend," Woods said.

What's next:

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-80s for next week.

