NYC weather: Heavy rain, flooding in Brooklyn impacting public transit

Heavy rain has shut down sections of New York City's subway system, flooded streets and highways, and cut off access to at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ A section of the Prospect Expressway is closed during high water after heavy rain and flooding on September 29, 2023 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Terminal A at LaGuardia Airport is closed. MetroNorth Harlem & New Haven lines are suspended in both directions. All lanes of the FDR Drive are also closed in both directions at Delancey Street.

As much as 7 inches of rain is possible throughout the day.

"It is not over, and I don't want those gaps in heavy rain to give the appearance that it is over," Mayor Eric Adams said at a news briefing.

Photos and video posted on social media showed water pouring into subway stations and basements, and reaching the top of cars' wheels in parts of Brooklyn and elsewhere.

The MTA urged residents to stay home if they could. Virtually every subway line was at least partly suspended, rerouted or running with delays, and two of the Metro-North Railroad's three lines were suspended.

Traffic hit a standstill, with water above cars' tires, on a stretch of the FDR Drive — a major artery along the east side of Manhattan. Some drivers abandoned their vehicles.

Priscilla Fontallio said she had been stranded in her car, which was on a piece of the highway that wasn't flooded but wasn't moving, for three hours as of 11 a.m.

"Never seen anything like this in my life," she said.

Updates from the MTA

The B, G, W, S, and C trains have all been suspended.

The 2, 3, 4,5, 6, E, D, F, J, L, N, SIR trains are partially suspended.

The Q and R trains have been rerouted.

The 1, 7, A, M, Z, S, SR trains are experiencing major delays.

