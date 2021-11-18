NYC urges vaccine boosters for all adults but some providers push back

New York City officials are responding to reports of confusion when it comes to getting a COVID vaccine booster.

"Really what this is going to depend upon is engaging with all of these institutions to basically make sure their processes align with ours," Dr. Jay Varma, the city's senior adviser for public health, said.

Earlier this week, the city announced it is encouraging all New Yorkers over 18 to get the extra dose. But some pharmacies, like CVS, are still asking patients who want boosters if they're 65 or older, or have pre-existing conditions.

"We are in a high-need area, everyone qualifies, go get the booster," Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference Thursday morning. "We have to make sure every provider understands that. That is our responsibility to make sure that's clear."

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, CVS said its stores continue to receive booster dose shipments and that there isn't a shortage of the vaccine.

"We understand that some states may expand the criteria for COVID-19 boosters, but our participation in the Federal Pharmacy Program requires us to follow recommendations from the FDA and CDC," CVS added.

RELATED: COVID deaths could drop to seasonal flu levels in 2022, Bill Gates says

The city's Health Department said if you visit the city's vaccine finder website you'll see plenty of open appointments. You can also request a free at-home vaccination or booster shot.

The FDA is looking at data to decide if it should recommend boosters for all adult Americans. The CDC's independent committee of vaccine experts is scheduled to meet on Friday.

RELATED: Get vaccinated and tested before holiday gatherings, de Blasio says