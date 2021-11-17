Get vaccinated and tested before holiday gatherings, de Blasio says

As the holiday season approaches, New York City health officials are urging residents to fight the coronavirus pandemic by getting vaccinated — and a booster shot if it is time — and getting tested before holiday events, such as family gatherings and travel.

"Get tested before you attend major gatherings or family gatherings. Get tested, because you'll know you're safe," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Getting tested ahead of events makes a lot of sense this time of year, whether it's a Thanksgiving event, a Friendsgiving, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Christmas, you name it."

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The mayor added that getting tested to make sure you are COVID-negative before traveling somewhere and coming back "is such a smart thing to do."

To make getting tested easier for New Yorkers, the city is doubling its fleet of mobile testing units to 70 vans.

The mayor also reiterated that any adult who wants a COVID vaccine booster shot because they feel they are at higher risk of infection should be able to get one.

Advertisement

"We're winning this battle against COVID but we’ve got to keep at it," de Blasio said. "Vaccinations for those not yet vaccinated, boosters for those who are vaccinated, testing on a regular basis."