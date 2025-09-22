UN General Assembly 2025: NYC street closures, traffic maps and more
NEW YORK CITY - Major traffic delays are expected around Midtown Manhattan through the week as the UN General Assembly gets underway in New York City.
What we know:
During the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, world leaders converge on the east side of Manhattan. The main event takes place on 1st Avenue between E. 42nd and 48th streets.
Hundreds of Secret Service members will be on site. In addition, special escort lanes will help drivers get around, as traffic is expected to crawl to a screeching halt with average speeds at less than 4 mph.
UN week road closures
The following streets will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD:
- FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and 42nd Street
- Area bounded by East 86th Street on the North, East 80th Street on the South, Park Avenue on the East and 5th Avenue on the West; All inclusive
- Area bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South, 1st Avenue / United Nations Plaza on the East and 3rd Avenue on the West; All inclusive
- Area bounded by 57th Street on the North, 45th Street on the South, 3rd Avenue on the East and Madison Avenue on the West; All inclusive
- Area bounded by 58th Street on the North, 49th Street on the South, Madison Avenue on the East and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas on the West; All inclusive
- Area bounded by West 47th Street on the North, West 44th Street on the South, 7th Avenue on the East and 8th Avenue on the West; All inclusive
- Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 5th Avenue
- 8th Avenue between West 49th Street and West 44th Street
- 7th Avenue between West 56th Street and 59th Street
- 6th Avenue between West 59th Street and West 46th Street
- 5th Avenue between East 63rd Street and East 49th Street
- Madison Avenue between East 58th Street and East 42nd Street
- Vanderbilt Avenue between East 47th Street and East 42nd Street
- Park Avenue between East 86th Street and East 45th Street
- Lexington Avenue between East 57th Street and East 42nd Street
- 3rd Avenue between 83rd Street and 72nd Street
- East 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and 3rd Avenue
- East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- East 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- West 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- West/East 58th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas
- West/East 57th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive
- West 56th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 55th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 54th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West/East 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- West 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- West/East 50th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive
- West/East 49th Street between 8th Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
- FDR Drive Service Road between East 48th Street and East 49th Street
- East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road
- West 46th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas
- West/East 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
- West/East 34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive
UN General Assembly 2025 schedule
UN General Assembly 2025 dates
The high-level general debate runs from Tuesday, Sept. 23 — Friday, Sept. 27. The early part of the week will be the most frustrating for drivers due to several planned high-profile events, including a conference on Palestinian statehood on Monday and President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to speak on Tuesday.
There's also the possibility that protests could add to the chaos.
UN week NYC 2025: NYC traffic today
NYC Gridlock Alert Days
Meanwhile, the New York City Department of Transportation last week released a list of gridlock alert days:
2025 Gridlock Alert Days
- Monday, September 22
- Tuesday, September 23
- Wednesday, September 24
- Thursday, September 25
- Friday, September 26
- Wednesday, November 19
- Thursday, November 20
- Tuesday, November 25
- Wednesday, December 3
- Thursday, December 4
- Friday, December 5
- Monday, December 8
- Tuesday, December 9
- Wednesday, December 10
- Thursday, December 11
- Friday, December 12
- Monday, December 15
- Tuesday, December 16
- Wednesday, December 17
- Thursday, December 18
What they're saying:
"NYC DOT designates the busiest traffic days of the year as Gridlock Alert Days - the days when traffic is expected to be at its slowest and most congested," the agency said. "Whether traveling for work, errands or recreation, please consider walking, biking or taking public transportation whenever possible."