How the NYPD bomb squad keeps Manhattan safe during UN week: 'Huge undertaking'

The NYPD is preparing for next week’s United Nations General Assembly, and FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers got an exclusive look at one of the department's biggest assets, the bomb squad.

The UNGA kicks into high gear on Monday, Sept. 22, and security is a top concern with leaders from all over the world converging on Manhattan. Evers caught up with NYPD deputy chief of counterterrorism, James Kehoe, to get a better picture of what they're doing to make sure it goes safely and smoothly.

"It's probably the biggest challenge we face all year," Kehoe said. "You're talking over 200 heads of state that converge into Midtown Manhattan for over a week period of time. You're talking a large footprint of the United Nations, plus several hotels that we have high-level people staying at. So, it's a huge undertaking."

In the video above, members of the NYPD’s elite bomb squad are seen helping Det. Andrew Eaton get equipped with an 83-pound ballistic suit that enables him to approach a suspicious package and, if necessary, dismantle an explosive device. But before he gets close, there's a robot that checks it out.

"The robot is really designed so that we cannot put a detective or officer in harm's way so we can mitigate a suspicious package," Kehoe said. "We can disrupt a suspicious package with the robot."

The NYPD’s multi-faceted strategy is all encompassing.

"We have extra camera coverage, we have drone interdiction coverage, we have boats in the water working with the Coast Guard," Kehoe said. "We have extra aviation flights, plus we detail our whole contingent of officers with heavy weapons just to provide security and a sense of safety."

The NYPD works closely, as they have for years, with the Secret Service, especially the bomb squad and it's explosive detection canine squad, who will be continually on the move.

"We couldn't get along without them," Kehoe said. "The relationship also that the handler builds with the canine. They live together, they go on vacation together, so it's a special bond between the handler and the canine."

Kehoe says part of the planning is also planning for the unexpected.

"You're always pivoting, even though you're planning a year ahead but come gameday, you're still making some pivots because a lot of times there are off-record moves, so we have to pivot to make sure everybody's safe," Kehoe said.