UNGA 2024: Protesters arrested during Biden’s NYC visit; street closures continue

President Joe Biden gave his farewell address to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, as conflicts rage in the Middle East and Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine continues.

Biden used his wide-ranging address to speak to the need to end the Middle East conflict and highlight U.S. and Western allies’ support for Kyiv after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

When does Biden leave NYC

The president will remain in NYC for much of the day, hosting meetings and receptions until he departs for the White House tonight – meaning another day of gridlock traffic and possibly another day of protests.

The NYPD made several arrests last night at a protest called "Flood Midtown for Lebanon." Video showed large crowds gathered along 2nd Avenue near 43rd St.

On the Upper East Side, demonstrators were out in support of Israel, protesting outside the Palestinian Authority mission for what they call the group's continued support of terror.

Meanwhile, here's what you need to know for the rest of the week, including a list of street closures, a LIVE traffic map and a look at the rest of this year's gridlock alert days.

The following streets are closed, according to the NYPD:

1st Avenue (upper roadway) closed with managed access from 42nd street to 49th Street. 1st Avenue tunnel (lower roadway) will remain open to passenger vehicles and MTA buses only.

42nd Street between the FDR and 2nd Avenue closed with managed access. (FDR 42nd street exit ramp will open after 1900 hours for west bound traffic only.)

43rd Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

44th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

45th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

46th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.

48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR.

When does the UN General Assembly end

The first day of the high-level General Debate was Tuesday, and will continue through Saturday and end Monday, Sept. 30.

Complete list of NYC Gridlock Alert Days for 2024

Meanwhile, the New York City Department of Transportation released a list of Gridlock Alert Days through the end of the year:

Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Thursday, September 26, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Thursday, November 21, 2024

Friday, November 22, 2024

Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024

Friday, December 6, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Thursday, December 12, 2024

Friday, December 13, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024

