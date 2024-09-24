UNGA 2024: President Biden gives farewell address at the United Nations

President Joe Biden declared the U.S. must not retreat from the world, as he delivered his final address to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday as Israel and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon edged toward all-out war.

Biden used his wide-ranging address to speak to a need to end the Middle East conflict and the 17-month-old civil war in Sudan and to highlight U.S. and Western allies' support for Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

His appearance before the international body also offered Biden one of his last high-profile opportunities as president to make the case to keep up robust support for Ukraine, which could be in doubt if former President Donald Trump, who has scoffed at the cost of the war, defeats Vice President Kamala Harris in November. Still, Biden insisted that despite global conflicts, he remains hopeful for the future.

UNGA 2024 dates

The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, continuing through Saturday and ending Monday, Sept. 30.

AAMER MADHANI, MATTHEW LEE and ZEKE MILLER, with the Associated Press, helped contribute to this report.