UNGA 2024: President Biden gives farewell address at the United Nations
NEW YORK CITY - President Joe Biden declared the U.S. must not retreat from the world, as he delivered his final address to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday as Israel and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon edged toward all-out war.
Biden used his wide-ranging address to speak to a need to end the Middle East conflict and the 17-month-old civil war in Sudan and to highlight U.S. and Western allies' support for Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
His appearance before the international body also offered Biden one of his last high-profile opportunities as president to make the case to keep up robust support for Ukraine, which could be in doubt if former President Donald Trump, who has scoffed at the cost of the war, defeats Vice President Kamala Harris in November. Still, Biden insisted that despite global conflicts, he remains hopeful for the future.
Meanwhile, here's what you need to know for this week, including a list of street closures, a LIVE traffic map and a look at the rest of this year's gridlock alert days.
The following streets are closed, according to the NYPD:
- 1st Avenue (upper roadway) closed with managed access from 42nd street to 49th Street. 1st Avenue tunnel (lower roadway) will remain open to passenger vehicles and MTA buses only.
- 42nd Street between the FDR and 2nd Avenue closed with managed access. (FDR 42nd street exit ramp will open after 1900 hours for west bound traffic only.)
- 43rd Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.
- 44th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.
- 45th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.
- 46th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue.
- 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR.
The first day of the high-level General Debate will be Tuesday, continuing through Saturday and ending Monday, Sept. 30.
Meanwhile, the New York City Department of Transportation released a list of 20 Gridlock Alert Days through the end of the year:
- Tuesday, September 24, 2024
- Wednesday, September 25, 2024
- Thursday, September 26, 2024
- Friday, September 27, 2024
- Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- Thursday, November 21, 2024
- Friday, November 22, 2024
- Tuesday, November 26, 2024
- Tuesday, December 3, 2024
- Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Friday, December 6, 2024
- Tuesday, December 10, 2024
- Wednesday, December 11, 2024
- Thursday, December 12, 2024
- Friday, December 13, 2024
- Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Wednesday, December 18, 2024
- Thursday, December 19, 2024
AAMER MADHANI, MATTHEW LEE and ZEKE MILLER, with the Associated Press, helped contribute to this report.