NYC weather today: Holiday travel, flight tracker, forecast

The Brief Rain is expected to move into New York City by mid-afternoon Tuesday, making for a wet evening commute and potential flight delays ahead of Thanksgiving. Western New York braces for a powerful lake-effect snowstorm, with more than a foot of snow possible south of Buffalo from Wednesday through Black Friday. AAA expects 73 million drivers on the road this week, while the FAA says Tuesday marks the busiest air travel day of the Thanksgiving holiday period.



The Thanksgiving travel rush is in full swing across the tri-state area, with mostly dry skies early Tuesday giving way to rain by mid-afternoon — and heavy snow setting up later this week for parts of upstate and western New York.

SKIP TO: Flight tracker

NYC weather today

This morning:

New Yorkers woke up to cloudy but calm skies, with temperatures around 48 degrees in Central Park, 39 in Islip, and 32 in East Hampton. Winds from the south are pulling in warmer air ahead of an approaching storm system.

When will it rain?

Timeline:

If you’re heading out for Thanksgiving, the best travel window is through early afternoon, before rain arrives from the west.

According to FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods, showers will intensify into the evening commute, especially across New York City and areas north and west, before tapering overnight.

Highs will reach the mid-50s Tuesday and the low 60s Tuesday, with scattered showers lingering before cooler, drier air returns by midweek.

READ MORE:

Will it snow on Thanksgiving?

Dig deeper:

While New York City will see mostly rain, Fox Weather reports that a powerful lake-effect snowstorm is forecast to sweep across western New York beginning Wednesday, just in time for Thanksgiving travel.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for areas south of Buffalo, including Dunkirk and Jamestown, where a foot or more of snow could fall through Black Friday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Thanksgiving weather futurecast.

Farther east, the New York City metro area will escape the snow but could see cooler, breezy conditions late in the week as that storm system moves through the Great Lakes and pushes colder air into the Northeast.

Local traffic

If you’re driving for the holiday, AAA expects 73 million Americans to travel by car this week.

Traffic is expected to build late Tuesday afternoon and again Tuesday before the heaviest travel periods on Thanksgiving morning and Sunday evening.

Airports and flight delays

The Federal Aviation Administration expects Tuesday to be the busiest air travel day of the Thanksgiving week, with about 52,000 flights scheduled nationwide.

At LaGuardia Airport, most morning departures were on time, though a few delays were reported to Dallas, where weather disruptions over the weekend slowed operations.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says air traffic is back to full speed following weeks of slowdowns during the government shutdown.

The FAA projects Newark Liberty International Airport will see the most on-time departures in the region thanks to new equipment upgrades, though the incoming rain could still cause weather-related delays later in the day across the Northeast.

Track your flight below.

Local perspective:

Track delays and cancelations at New York City area airports below:

JFK Airport status

For more information from FlightAware, click HERE

LaGuardia Airport status

For more information from FlightAware, click HERE

Newark Airport status

For more information from FlightAware, click HERE