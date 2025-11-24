Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025: Schedule, route, street closures
NEW YORK - Get ready to gobble up the action at the 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan on Thursday, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Local perspective:
This year’s parade will last approximately three and a half hours and cover a 2.5-mile route through the heart of New York City, finishing at Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship store. Whether you’re bundling up to see it live or tuning in from your couch, here’s your ultimate guide to catching all the action.
Here's everything you need to know about the parade:
SKIP TO: PERFORMANCES | HOW TO WATCH | PARADE MAP | STREET CLOSURES
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Opening Macy's Stars as seen during 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's)
Thanksgiving Day Parade schedule
Here’s when to show up and what to expect:
6 a.m.
Spectators are encouraged to arrive at 6 a.m., especially those viewing from Central Park West.
8:30 a.m.
The parade and the parade telecast begins. Actress Alison Brie will kick off the parade.
Just before the parade ends
The parade always concludes with a performance from the Radio City Rockettes followed by the arrival of Santa Claus.
12 p.m.
The parade telecast ends.
How to watch Macy's Day Parade
The parade will be broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock starting at 8:30 a.m. in all U.S. time zones.
Check your local listings for exact channels and times.
List of performances
This year’s parade features a lineup of star performers and beloved characters, including:
- Ciara, Lil Jon, Busta Rhymes, Kool & the Gang, Mickey Guyton, and Teyana Taylor.
- A special K-pop collaboration featuring the virtual group HUNTR/X (Audrey Nuna, EJAE, and REI AMI).
- New balloons such as Buzz Lightyear, Pac-Man, Mario, and a Shrek Onion Carriage from DreamWorks Animation.
See detailed list of floats and performances here.
Hosts and finale
The broadcast will once again be led by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker of NBC’s Today show. As tradition goes, the parade will close with a performance from the Radio City Rockettes followed by the grand arrival of Santa Claus, marking the official start of the holiday season.
How to watch in person
To enjoy the parade in person:
- Arrive early (by 6 a.m.) to secure a good spot. See schedule here.
- Stick to the public viewing areas along 6th Avenue and Central Park West.
- Avoid restricted areas at the start, finish, and broadcast zones.
Best Spots to Watch
For great views, Macy’s recommends these locations:
- West 59th to West 38th Streets along 6th Avenue.
- The west side of Central Park, between West 75th Street and West 61st Street, near the starting point. Arrive early—around 6 a.m.—to secure a spot.
Where NOT to Watch
Certain areas are off-limits for public viewing:
- West 77th Street and Central Park West, at the parade's starting point.
- Columbus Circle, at the parade’s turning point.
- West 34th Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue, near Macy’s Herald Square, where the national broadcast is filmed.
Additionally, grandstand tickets are not available to the general public.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade route map
The parade's 2.5-mile route starts at West 77th Street and Central Park West on Manhattan's Upper West Side:
- The parade will first head south down Central Park West for 18 blocks to Columbus Circle.
- From Columbus Circle, the parade turns onto Central Park South and heads east to 6th Avenue.
- From Central Park South and 6th Avenue, the parade turns onto 6th Avenue and heads south to 34th St.
- The parade then marches south from 6th Avenue for 25 blocks to 34th St.
The Ronald McDonald balloon floats during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 28, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
- From 34th St., the parade turns west onto 7th Avenue.
- The parade's ending point is Macy's Herald Square at 34th St. and 7th Avenue.
NYC street closures
The following streets will be closed for the parade:
Formation:
- Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street
- Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street
- 83rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 82nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
Route:
- Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street
- Columbus Circle (Entire Circle)
- 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
New York, N.Y.: Spiderman heads down 6th Ave. during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
Dispersal:
- 33rd Street between 5th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- 34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 41st Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street
- Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street
Miscellaneous (Formation and Dispersal):
- 58th Street between 9th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 32nd Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street
- 8th Avenue between 41st Street and 33rd Street
- Broadway between 32nd Street and 34th Street
- Broadway between Columbus Circle and 58th Street
- 8th Avenue between Columbus Circle and 58th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 5th Avenue
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Parade participants are seen with the SpongeBob SquarePants balloon during the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City. This is the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade which was firs
Additional Locations
- 86th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 85th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 84th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 70th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 69th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 67th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 66th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 65th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 64th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 63rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 62nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway
- 61st Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway
- 60th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 58th Street
- 57th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 56th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 55th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 54th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 50th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 49th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 48th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- Rockefeller Plaza between 51st Street and 48th Street
- 47th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 46th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 45th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 44th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 41st Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 40th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 39th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 38th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 37th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 36th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 33rd Street and 32nd Street
- Columbus Avenue between 86th Street and 83rd Street
- Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 59th Street
- 9th Avenue between 59th Street and 58th Street
- Broadway between Columbus Circle and 65th Street
It's important to note that certain roads will also be closed the day before Thanksgiving due to parade preparations. Closures are reopened at the discretion of the NYPD.
The Source: This report is based on information from Macy's.