Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025: Schedule, route, street closures

Get ready to gobble up the action at the 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan on Thursday, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

This year’s parade will last approximately three and a half hours and cover a 2.5-mile route through the heart of New York City, finishing at Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship store. Whether you’re bundling up to see it live or tuning in from your couch, here’s your ultimate guide to catching all the action.

Thanksgiving Day Parade schedule

6 a.m.

Spectators are encouraged to arrive at 6 a.m., especially those viewing from Central Park West.

8:30 a.m.

The parade and the parade telecast begins. Actress Alison Brie will kick off the parade.

Just before the parade ends

The parade always concludes with a performance from the Radio City Rockettes followed by the arrival of Santa Claus.

12 p.m.

The parade telecast ends.

The parade will be broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock starting at 8:30 a.m. in all U.S. time zones.

Check your local listings for exact channels and times.

List of performances

This year’s parade features a lineup of star performers and beloved characters, including:

Ciara, Lil Jon, Busta Rhymes, Kool & the Gang, Mickey Guyton, and Teyana Taylor.

A special K-pop collaboration featuring the virtual group HUNTR/X (Audrey Nuna, EJAE, and REI AMI).

New balloons such as Buzz Lightyear, Pac-Man, Mario, and a Shrek Onion Carriage from DreamWorks Animation.

Hosts and finale

The broadcast will once again be led by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker of NBC’s Today show. As tradition goes, the parade will close with a performance from the Radio City Rockettes followed by the grand arrival of Santa Claus, marking the official start of the holiday season.

How to watch in person

To enjoy the parade in person:

Arrive early (by 6 a.m.) to secure a good spot. See schedule here.

Stick to the public viewing areas along 6th Avenue and Central Park West.

Avoid restricted areas at the start, finish, and broadcast zones.

Best Spots to Watch

For great views, Macy’s recommends these locations:

West 59th to West 38th Streets along 6th Avenue.

The west side of Central Park, between West 75th Street and West 61st Street, near the starting point. Arrive early—around 6 a.m.—to secure a spot.

Where NOT to Watch

Certain areas are off-limits for public viewing:

West 77th Street and Central Park West, at the parade's starting point.

Columbus Circle, at the parade’s turning point.

West 34th Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue, near Macy’s Herald Square, where the national broadcast is filmed.

Additionally, grandstand tickets are not available to the general public.

The parade's 2.5-mile route starts at West 77th Street and Central Park West on Manhattan's Upper West Side:

The parade will first head south down Central Park West for 18 blocks to Columbus Circle.

From Columbus Circle, the parade turns onto Central Park South and heads east to 6th Avenue.

From Central Park South and 6th Avenue, the parade turns onto 6th Avenue and heads south to 34th St.

The parade then marches south from 6th Avenue for 25 blocks to 34th St.

From 34th St., the parade turns west onto 7th Avenue.

The parade's ending point is Macy's Herald Square at 34th St. and 7th Avenue.

The following streets will be closed for the parade:

Formation:

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street

Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street

83rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

82nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Route:

Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

Columbus Circle (Entire Circle)

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Dispersal:

33rd Street between 5th Avenue and 10th Avenue

34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

41st Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street

Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street

Miscellaneous (Formation and Dispersal):

58th Street between 9th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

32nd Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street

8th Avenue between 41st Street and 33rd Street

Broadway between 32nd Street and 34th Street

Broadway between Columbus Circle and 58th Street

8th Avenue between Columbus Circle and 58th Street

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 5th Avenue

Additional Locations

86th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

85th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

84th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

70th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

69th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

67th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

66th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

65th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

64th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

63rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

62nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway

61st Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway

60th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 58th Street

57th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

56th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

55th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

54th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

53rd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

51st Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

50th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

49th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

48th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Rockefeller Plaza between 51st Street and 48th Street

47th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

46th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

45th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

42nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

41st Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

40th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

39th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

38th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

37th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

36th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

6th Avenue between 33rd Street and 32nd Street

Columbus Avenue between 86th Street and 83rd Street

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 59th Street

9th Avenue between 59th Street and 58th Street

Broadway between Columbus Circle and 65th Street

It's important to note that certain roads will also be closed the day before Thanksgiving due to parade preparations. Closures are reopened at the discretion of the NYPD.