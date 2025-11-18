2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: List of floats and performers

The Brief The 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature 32 giant balloons, 27 floats, and more than 600 clowns as it marches through Manhattan on Nov. 27. Ciara, Lil Jon, Busta Rhymes, and Teyana Taylor lead a packed lineup of performers, with Broadway casts, athletes, and international acts joining the festivities. New floats include Pop Mart’s Labubu, Stranger Things, and a tiny Goldfish float, alongside returning classics like Tom Turkey and Santa’s Sleigh.



The 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is almost here — and it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest celebrations yet.

What we know:

This year’s parade will feature 32 giant character balloons, 27 floats, three balloonicles, four specialty units, 33 clown groups, 11 marching bands, and thousands of performers from across the country.

When is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Timeline:

The festivities kick off rain or shine on Thursday, Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m. ET, airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Today show hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will return to anchor the broadcast.

Thanksgiving floats: ‘Stranger Things,' Labubu, mini goldfish

Ahead of its 100th anniversary, the parade is going bigger and bolder with a lineup of new floats meant to dazzle spectators from every angle.

This year’s additions include Serta’s famous sheep, a "Stranger Things" float inspired by the Netflix hit, and a Pop Mart Labubu float celebrating the "Year of the Labubu," a nod to the popular collectible toy.

Perhaps the most whimsical newcomer is also the smallest: a bite-sized Goldfish float, the tiniest in parade history.

As always, the procession will begin with Tom Turkey and end with Santa Claus, officially ushering in the holiday season.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: The traditional Thanksgiving bird float leads the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with performers holding illuminated letters spelling 'Macy's Parade,' as large balloons, including Minnie Mouse, follow behind on a rainy day

New balloons taking flight

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 26: A Buzz Lightyear balloon floats thru Times Sq during the 83rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on the streets of Manhattan on November 26, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Joe Kohen/WireImage)

Four new giant character balloons will soar down Manhattan’s 2.5-mile route this year:

Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story)

Pac-Man

Mario (Super Mario Bros.)

A 32-foot-tall "Shrek" Onion Carriage featuring eight DreamWorks characters

To celebrate the parade’s upcoming centennial in 2026, Macy’s is also bringing back several fan favorites: Rainbow Trout, Happy Hippo Triple Stack, Wigglefoot, and Freida the Dachshund.

US singer Ciara attends the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 7, 2025. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP) (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

This year's star lineup spans every genre, from pop and R&B to country and Broadway. Featured performers include:

This year’s star lineup spans every genre — from pop and R&B to country, rock, and Broadway.

Featured performers include:

Ciara

Foreigner

Lil Jon

Kool & the Gang

Busta Rhymes

Mickey Guyton

Teyana Taylor

Jewel

Debbie Gibson

Drew Baldridge

Matteo Bocelli

Colbie Caillat

Gavin DeGraw

Meg Donnelly

Christopher Jackson (Hamilton)

Darlene Love

Roman Mejia (New York City Ballet)

Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless)

Calum Scott

Shaggy

Lauren Spencer Smith

Luísa Sonza

Also making special appearances:

Tiler Peck, principal dancer with the New York City Ballet

Sean Evans, host of YouTube’s Hot Ones

Also joining the lineup: ballet dancer Tiler Peck and "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: (L-R) Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans, Arden Cho, May Hong, REI AMI and Kevin Woo attend the KPop Demon Hunters A Sing-Along Event fan surprise at Paris Theater on August 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/G

The 2025 parade taps into global pop culture like never before.

Netflix’s "KPop Demon Hunters" will take center stage, featuring virtual girl group HUNTR/X — Audrey Nuna, EJAE, and Rei Ami — performing live.

Their chart-topping soundtrack will also come to life in the sky with two debut balloons: Derpy Tiger and Sussie, characters from the hit film.

Broadway, athletes, and special guests

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: The Radio City Rockettes rehearse during talent and large group rehearsals for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Herald Square on November 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Broadway will once again shine, with live performances from the casts of "Buena Vista Social Club," "Just in Time," and "Ragtime."

The Radio City Rockettes return for their signature number, joined by three-time U.S. national figure-skating champion Ilia Malinin and U.S. Paralympian Jack Wallace, blending artistry and athleticism in true parade fashion.

Marching bands

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: The Lake Hamilton High School Marching Band rehearses during day 1 of the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Rehearsals at Macy's Herald Square on November 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Imag

This year’s 11 marching bands will travel from South Carolina, California, Texas, Arizona, New Hampshire, Mississippi, Alabama, Pennsylvania, and Santiago, Panama.

The New York Police Department Marching Band will also perform along the parade route.

99 years

Every year, spectators line up along Central Park West and 6th Avenue hours before sunrise to see the floats, balloons, and performers glide through Manhattan.

The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade promises a morning full of music, nostalgia, and holiday magic as it marches toward its 100th year.