When is the 2025 Macy's Day Parade? Start time, schedule

The 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off this Thursday, Nov. 27, in New York City, with its signature mix of giant balloons, Broadway numbers, floats and festive performances.

When does the parade start?

What we know:

The parade begins at 8:30 a.m. EST, and will run for about three and a half hours, concluding around noon.

It will air live on NBC and stream simultaneously on Peacock across all U.S. time zones. A Spanish-language simulcast will also be available on Telemundo.

Where does the parade take place?

The 2.5-mile route winds through the heart of Manhattan, starting at West 77th Street and Central Park West on the Upper West Side.

From there, it travels south to Columbus Circle, turns east onto Central Park South and then heads down 6th Avenue (Avenue of the Americas) before ending in front of Macy’s Herald Square flagship store at West 34th Street.

Public viewing is available along most of Central Park West and 6th Avenue, with crowds often gathering before sunrise to secure the best vantage points.

The NYPD manages all public viewing areas and safety logistics, and grandstand seating near Herald Square is reserved for invited guests only.

What time should spectators arrive?

If you plan to see the parade in person, expect an early morning. Spectators typically start lining up around 6 a.m. — sometimes earlier — especially along the most popular viewing stretches near Central Park.

The first floats and balloons usually reach midtown around 9:30 a.m.

How to watch from home

For those staying cozy indoors, the parade will be broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT.

Viewers can check local listings for additional encore airings later in the day.

What to expect this year

The 2025 parade will feature more than 30 giant balloons, nearly 30 floats, 11 marching bands and dozens of celebrity performances. As always, the morning culminates with a show-stopping finale from the Radio City Rockettes — and, of course, the arrival of Santa Claus, marking the official start of the holiday season.