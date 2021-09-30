Expand / Collapse search

NYC teachers ask Supreme Court to block vaccine mandate

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New York City
FOX 5 NY

NYC teachers ask SCOTUS to block vaccine mandate

A group of NYC school teachers is asking the Supreme court to block NYC's vaccination requirement for Department of Education staff before the deadline to have at least one shot on Friday.

NEW YORK - A group of New York City public school teachers is asking the Supreme Court to block the vaccination requirement for Department of Education staff ahead of tomorrow's looming deadline for educators to provide proof they've had at least one shot. 

The deadline to get at least one shot had already been pushed back after a group of educators filed a lawsuit which the city won.

In their request, the plaintiffs assert that the Executive Order requiring vaccination threatens the education of thousands of children in the largest public school system in the nation and violates the due process and equal protection rights afforded to all public-school employees. 