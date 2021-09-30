NYC teachers ask Supreme Court to block vaccine mandate

A group of New York City public school teachers is asking the Supreme Court to block the vaccination requirement for Department of Education staff ahead of tomorrow's looming deadline for educators to provide proof they've had at least one shot.

The deadline to get at least one shot had already been pushed back after a group of educators filed a lawsuit which the city won.

In their request, the plaintiffs assert that the Executive Order requiring vaccination threatens the education of thousands of children in the largest public school system in the nation and violates the due process and equal protection rights afforded to all public-school employees.