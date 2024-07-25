NYC Summer Streets 2024 kicks off this weekend

The NYC Summer Streets program kicks off on Saturday, July 27, in Queens and Staten Island.

Now they will be open two hours later, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. over five Saturdays for the first time since its 2008 launch.

The program allows New Yorkers to enjoy nearly 20 miles of car-free streets.

Where can I go for Summer Streets this year?

The view north from the 86th floor observation deck of the Empire State Building on March 18, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) Expand

The program comes to Manhattan on Aug. 3, 10, and 17, and to Brooklyn and the Bronx on Aug. 24.

Queens, July 27: Summer Streets will run along Broadway from Richmond Terrace to Clove Road. This new location will run through West Brighton, connecting attendees from Clove Lakes Park to Corporal Thompson Park.

Staten Island, July 27: Summer Streets will extend along Broadway from Richmond Terrace to Clove Road.

Manhattan, Aug. 3, 10 & 17: Summer Streets will run from the Brooklyn Bridge all the way into Harlem, traveling along Lafayette Street and Park Avenue up to 109th Street; on Central Park North from Fifth Avenue to Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard; and along Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard from 110th Street to 125th Street.

Brooklyn, Aug. 24: Summer Streets will run along Eastern Parkway, from Grand Army Plaza to Buffalo Avenue. It will connect Prospect Heights and Brownsville along the same route as the Labor Day Caribbean Day Parade — one of the city’s most popular annual events.

Bronx, Aug. 24: Summer Streets will run along Grand Concourse from East Tremont Avenue to Mosholu Parkway. This program will open a major car-free corridor to people from the west Bronx to the north Bronx.

