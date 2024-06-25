NYC Summer Streets 2024: What you need to know

article

The Summer Streets program is returning to all five boroughs this summer with expanded hours, the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) said.

Now they will be open two hours later, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. over five Saturdays for the first time since its 2008 launch.

"Whether you want to find a new job, enjoy a summer concert, enjoy our largest-ever summer streets program, or take part in so much more our city has to offer, our administration is working every day to ensure our city is working to give you the summer you want and deserve. This city is full of possibilities!" Adams said in a press release.

The program allows New Yorkers to enjoy nearly 20 miles of car-free streets.

When does Summer Streets begin?

Summer Streets begins on Saturday, July 27, in Queens and Staten Island.

Where can I go for Summer Streets this year?

The program comes to Manhattan on Aug. 3, 10 and 17, and to Brooklyn and the Bronx on August 24.

Queens, July 27: Summer Streets will run along Broadway from Richmond Terrace to Clove Road. This new location will run through West Brighton, connecting attendees from Clove Lakes Park to Corporal Thompson Park.

Staten Island, July 27: Summer Streets will extend along Broadway from Richmond Terrace to Clove Road.

Manhattan, Aug. 3, 10 & 17: Summer Streets will run from the Brooklyn Bridge all the way into Harlem, traveling along Lafayette Street and Park Avenue up to 109th Street; on Central Park North from Fifth Avenue to Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard; and along Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard from 110th Street to 125th Street.

Brooklyn, Aug. 24: Summer Streets will run along Eastern Parkway, from Grand Army Plaza to Buffalo Avenue. It will connect Prospect Heights and Brownsville along the same route as the Labor Day Caribbean Day Parade — one of the city’s most popular annual events.

Bronx, Aug. 24: Summer Streets will run along Grand Concourse from East Tremont Avenue to Mosholu Parkway. This program will open a major car-free corridor to people from the west Bronx to the north Bronx.

