Turnstiles no more: MTA to test modern fare gates at certain NYC subway stations

The MTA is trying another new feature in an attempt to deter fare beaters inside the New York City subway system.

The agency is planning to test modern gates inside 20 New York City subway stations later this year.

What we know:

The plan is part of the agency's crackdown on fare evasion. The turnstiles would be replaced by modern fare gates that officials say would be "very difficult to open."

Local perspective:

The models will be tested at five locations each, for a total of 20 stations, including:

Atlantic Av -Barclays Ctr

14 St -Union Square

42 St -Port Authority Bus Terminal

Delancey St -Essex St

Nostrand Av

Crown Heights -Utica Av

Jackson Heights -Roosevelt Av

Forest Hills -71 Av

The agency plans to begin installing the gates this fall. According to officials, the gates would be tested as a pilot program before deciding on how to roll out the system.

The backstory:

Back in February, the MTA installed crescent-shaped metal shields on turnstiles at the Brooklyn Bridge City Hall subway station.

A few weeks before that, "subway spikes" were seen at the Lexington Avenue 59th Street Station, which services the N, R, W, 4, 5 and 6 trains. The goal was to deter straphangers who used the gate handrails for leverage when jumping over the turnstiles.

Meanwhile, in 2023, the MTA installed new gates designed to stop fare beaters, but a TikTok hack showed the electric doors can easily be activated by simply swiping your hand over the exit sensor.