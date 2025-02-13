MTA installs turnstile metal shields at NYC subway station to combat fare evasion

The Brief The MTA is trying another new feature in an attempt to deter fare beaters. The agency recently installed crescent-shaped metal shields on turnstiles at one New York City subway station. It comes just weeks after the agency installed "subway spikes" on certain turnstiles at another station.



Just weeks after installing so-called "subway spikes" on certain turnstiles on the Lexington Avenue Line, the MTA is trying another new feature in an attempt to deter fare beaters.

The agency recently installed crescent-shaped metal shields on turnstiles at the Brooklyn Bridge City Hall subway station.

According to the MTA, fare evasion costs the agency about $500 million a year.

The backstory:

Back in January, "subway spikes" were seen at the Lexington Avenue 59th Street Station, which services the N, R, W, 4, 5 and 6 trains. The goal was to deter straphangers who used the gate handrails for leverage when jumping over the turnstiles.

In 2023, the MTA installed new gates designed to stop fare beaters, but a TikTok hack showed the electric doors can easily be activated by simply swiping your hand over the exit sensor.

What they're saying:

In her State of the State address last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a plan to prioritize subway safety and fare beating.

"The MTA will be installing even more barriers in 100 additional stations," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said at Tuesday’s State of the State address. "Also, bright LED lighting in every station by the end of the year and the shameless toll evaders, fare evaders, will finally be stopped with modernized gates."

The plan includes more NYPD officers on trains and platforms, new barriers, LED lighting and modernized fair gates at 20 stations this year, plus 20 more in 2026. Just last week, MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber asked lawmakers in Albany to fund the agency's new $68.4 billion five-year capital plan.

"Obviously, we have a long way to go on key issues like public safety and fare evasion," Lieber said. "We are making real progress."

By the numbers:

MTA officials say their efforts have resulted in a 26% drop in fare evasion in the last six months of 2024.

According to police statistics given to the MTA board, the NYPD issued over 143,000 theft of service summonses – that happened all of last year.