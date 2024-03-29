NYC subway trains: F and M regular service set to resume Monday | What to know
NEW YORK CITY - Good news for some subway commuters!
Regular service on the F and M lines is scheduled to be restored on Monday at 5 a.m., according to the MTA. The agency said they were replacing tracks and making other repairs on the 63 St Line since August.
In addition, between Friday and Monday, some service changes will go into effect.
What are the weekend service changes?
- The shuttle train will stop running at 11:45 p.m. on Friday.
- Free shuttle buses will connect Roosevelt Island, 21 St-Queensbridge, and Queens Plaza from 11:30 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.
- Trains will continue to run on the line between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Center and Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av until 5 a.m. on Monday.
- Trains will continue to run between 57 St and Middle Village-Metropolitan Av between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. weekdays through Friday. Regular weekday service will resume on Monday.