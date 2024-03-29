Expand / Collapse search

NYC subway trains: F and M regular service set to resume Monday | What to know

By
Published  March 29, 2024 11:05am EDT
NYC Subway
FOX 5 NY

F train voted NYC's most delayed subway line

The results are in! The F train has been named the most delayed subway line in the city, with just 71 percent of trains running on time. FOX 5 NY's Ashlie Rodriguez has the story.

NEW YORK CITY - Good news for some subway commuters!

Regular service on the ​F and M lines is scheduled to be restored on Monday at 5 a.m., according to the MTA. The agency said they were replacing tracks and making other repairs on the 63 St Line since August.

In addition, between Friday and Monday, some service changes will go into effect.

What are the weekend service changes?

  • The ​shuttle train will stop running at 11:45 p.m. on Friday.
  • Free shuttle buses will connect Roosevelt Island, 21 St-Queensbridge, and Queens Plaza from 11:30 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.
  • Trains will continue to run on the  line between 47-50 Sts-Rockefeller Center and Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av until 5 a.m. on Monday.
  • Trains will continue to run between 57 St and Middle Village-Metropolitan Av between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. weekdays through Friday. Regular weekday ​service will resume on Monday.