NYC subway station agents to leave booths to provide customer service

Beginning Thursday, the 2,200 station agents sitting inside booths across the New York City subway system will step out permanently to provide travelers with better customer service.

The decades-old practice has become obsolete with the development of the MetroCard, which itself is being phased out and replaced with OMNY.

In response, station agents will begin assisting riders outside of station booths by helping customers wherever they are located, answering questions, providing directional support, and walking around mezzanines, turnstile areas, and platforms.

The booths themselves will not be removed and will still be available for station agents to take breaks in.

MTA officials on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2023 announce the opening of more Customer Service Centers, along with the launch of a program to move Station Agents out of booths and into the stations.

In addition, the MTA announced that three more Customer Service Centers will open in the subway, located at Fulton Street in Manhattan, Myrtyle-Wyckoff Avenues in Brooklyn, and 74th Street—Jackson Heights—Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.

Station agents working at Customer Service Centers will assist customers with the switch to OMNY along with finding their way through the transit system.