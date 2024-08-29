NYC subway crime: Man stabbed in chest, slashed on moving train

A 39-year-old man was stabbed and slashed on a subway train in Washington Heights, the NYPD said.

The attack happened on Wednesday around 11:16 p.m. on a moving northbound 1 train that was approaching the 191st Street station.

According to police, two men got into a verbal dispute when one was stabbed in the chest and slashed on the left arm.

The victim got off the train and was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. The suspect remained onboard heading northbound, police said.

No arrests were made.

Man fatally stabbed on Bronx subway train

Meanwhile, a man was fatally stabbed over the weekend following a dispute on a subway train in the Bronx, police said.

The stabbing happened around 3 p.m. on a northbound 2 train in the area of E. 149 Street and 3rd Avenue in the Melrose section.

According to police, two men got into a dispute when the 30-year-old man was stabbed in the chest by the 36-year-old man with a knife.

The 30-year-old man was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he died. The 36-year-old was apprehended, police said. A knife was recovered at the scene.

‘Successful in driving it down for seven straight months’

NYC Mayor Eric Adams praised reduced crime numbers in the city at a press conference last week.

"We've been successful in driving it down for seven straight months throughout the city in a row, particularly on our subway system, and it's just impressive when you look at the fact that our robberies are the lowest in recorded history," Adams said.

Adams says 17,000 guns have been taken off the streets and 900 illegal smoke shops have been shut down since he took office.