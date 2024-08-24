Man fatally stabbed on NYC subway train in the Bronx

A man is dead after he was stabbed following a dispute on a NYC subway train in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

The stabbing happened around 3 p.m. on a northbound 2 train in the area of E. 149 Street and 3rd Avenue in the Melrose section.

According to police, two men got into a dispute when the 30-year-old man was stabbed in the chest by the 36-year-old man with an unknown object.

The 30-year-old man was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he died. The 36-year-old was apprehended, police said.

It's unclear if the two men knew each other.

‘Successful in driving it down for seven straight months’

Meanwhile, NYC Mayor Eric Adams praised reduced crime numbers in the city at a Tuesday press conference.

"We've been successful in driving it down for seven straight months throughout the city in a row, particularly on our subway system, and it's just impressive when you look at the fact that our robberies are the lowest in recorded history," Adams said.

Adams says 17,000 guns have been taken off the streets and 900 illegal smoke shops have been shut down since he's taken office.