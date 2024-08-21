Adams touts NYC crime drop amid search for subway slasher

NYC Mayor Eric Adams praised reduced crime numbers in the city at a Tuesday press conference, just hours after the NYPD said a man was slashed in the neck while standing on a subway platform on the Upper East Side.

Search for NYC subway slasher

Police have released new video of a suspect wanted in connection to a subway stabbing on the Upper East Side.

According to police, the stabbing happened on Tuesday just after 3:30 a.m. at the 96th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station on the northbound 6 train platform.

The suspect allegedly approached a 52-year-old man and struck him with an unknown object, slashing the right side of his neck. The victim was taken to New York Presbyterian Cornell Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as wearing a green shirt, red pants and dark-colored sneakers. It's unclear what led up to the attack, but police say it does seem to be random.

‘Successful in driving it down for seven straight months’

Meanwhile, less than 24 hours after the slashing, Mayor Adams discussed the drop in subway crime.

"We've been successful in driving it down for seven straight months throughout the city in a row, particularly on our subway system, and it's just impressive when you look at the fact that our robberies are the lowest in recorded history," Adams said.

Adams says 17,000 guns have been taken off the streets and 900 illegal smoke shops have been shut down since he's taken office.

But recent violent crimes, including a string of muggings in Central Park believed to be carried out by migrants living in city-run shelters, are interfering with the public perception of safety.

"Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey put a team into Central Park that includes more foot patrols, more bike patrols, which are very useful in the park and more mounted units, officers on horseback," Adams said. "We have deployed a mobile command center near one of the park's main entrances."