Man stabbed in neck at NYC subway station

A 52-year-old man was stabbed in the neck while inside a NYC subway station in East Harlem, the NYPD said.

The stabbing happened on Tuesday around 3:35 a.m. on the northbound 4 train platform inside the 96th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station.

According to police, the victim, who was stabbed by a male suspect, was taken to NY Presbyterian-Cornell medical center in stable condition.

The circumstances behind the attack were unknown at the time. No suspects are in custody.

2 teens stabbed on NYC subway train

Meanwhile, two teens were stabbed last Thursday aboard a subway train, police said.

The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on a southbound Q train near the Times Square–42nd Street station.

According to police, one was stabbed in the hand, and the other in the abdomen.