Man stabbed in neck at NYC subway station
NEW YORK CITY - A 52-year-old man was stabbed in the neck while inside a NYC subway station in East Harlem, the NYPD said.
The stabbing happened on Tuesday around 3:35 a.m. on the northbound 4 train platform inside the 96th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station.
A man was stabbed in the neck while inside a NYC subway station, police said.
According to police, the victim, who was stabbed by a male suspect, was taken to NY Presbyterian-Cornell medical center in stable condition.
A man was stabbed in the neck while inside a NYC subway station, police said.
The circumstances behind the attack were unknown at the time. No suspects are in custody.
2 teens stabbed on NYC subway train
Meanwhile, two teens were stabbed last Thursday aboard a subway train, police said.
The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on a southbound Q train near the Times Square–42nd Street station.
According to police, one was stabbed in the hand, and the other in the abdomen.