NYPD reveals detailed timeline of Brooklyn subway police shooting

The NYPD is expected to release bodycam footage from Sunday's subway police shooting in Brooklyn, where two riders were hit, including one who was critically injured.

The family of Gregory Delpeche, 49, says he was on his way to work when he suddenly became trapped in the middle of an altercation between police and a suspect. His lawyers and family members are calling for a full investigation.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the NYPD attempted to offer more transparency into the shooting.

Timeline: What happened in Brooklyn?

"He refused to drop that weapon after repeated orders by the officers, and then he advanced toward the officers while he was armed," said interim NYPD Commissioner Thomas Donlon.

John Chell, the NYPD's Chief of Patrol, provided a more thorough timeline yesterday of what happened, explaining cops had not one but two encounters with the 37-year-old suspect, Derrell Mickles.

"I believe that the NYPD was reckless." — Greg Nougues, cousin of victim

"The first incident occurred approximately ten to 3, where video shows Mr. Mickles jump the turnstile right in front of the two officers, at which time they followed him onto the staircase," Chell said. "They asked him to leave. They didn't use any enforcement other than to ask him to leave and Mr. Mickles left voluntarily."

While leaving the station, Chell says Mickles brandished a knife. About 10 minutes later, he returned and evaded the fair yet again. The officers allegedly followed Mickles up to the platform, knowing that he was armed, and told him to drop his weapon as the train approached the station. Mickles refused, got on the train and the cops followed."

"Both officers discharge their tasers. The tasers did not immobilize Mr. Mickles." Chell said. "From this point, they exit the train onto the platform. Mr. Mickles charged one of the officers and then turned around, the other officer was standing there within approximately 5 feet. It was at this time, they both discharged their weapons, striking Mr. Mickles."

But gunfire also struck one of the officers underneath his left armpit, grazed a 26-year-old woman, and hit Gregory in the head.

"A narrative that we shot somebody over a $2.90 fare, which is wrong and, quite frankly, irresponsible." — NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell

"He was on his way to work and there's no reason why he should not make it to work," said cousin, Greg Nougues. "I believe that the NYPD was reckless."

Gregory's family says he underwent cranial surgery to reduce swelling from that gunshot wound.

Protests erupt over subway shooting

Meanwhile, protesters flooded the Sutter Avenue L train station this week, arguing the NYPD didn't do enough to deescalate the situation before opening fire.

Chell accused some demonstrators of creating false narratives, saying his officers only used force because they believed their own lives were in danger.

"A narrative that we shot somebody over a $2.90 fare, which is wrong and, quite frankly, irresponsible," Chell said.