Vampire Weekend MetroCards drop at these NYC subway stations

MetroCards featuring the rock band Vampire Weekend were dropped on Monday at midnight by the MTA at two NYC subway stations.

Cards will be available only at select MetroCard vending machines at the following stations:

14 St-Union Square (4/5/6/L/N/Q/R/W trains)

Grand Central-42 St (4/5/6/7/S trains)

The 60,000 limited-edition cards were released ahead of the band's new album, Only God Was Above Us.

Ice Spice MetroCards

Earlier this month, people lined up across four separate subway stations to get one of the 50,000 cards featuring the rapper and Bronx native, Ice Spice.

The limited-edition cars were released ahead of Ice Spice’s debut album, Y2K.

Back in 2022, Brooklyn's own Notorious B.I.G, a.k.a. Biggie Smalls, a.k.a Christopher Wallace was also honored with a special limited edition MetroCard.

The MTA partnered with Rhino Entertainment then to produce 50,000 commemorative MetroCards featuring B.I.G's portrait on the reverse. The cards went on sale on what would have been the late rap legend's 50th birthday at just four subway stations in central Brooklyn.

Wallace, who grew up in Bedford-Stuyvesant, was killed in a shooting in California when he was 24. The two studio albums he recorded during his career — Ready to Die and Life After Death — were hugely successful and extremely influential.