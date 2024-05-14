Ice Spice MetroCards spark frenzy at NYC subway stations

Ice Spice MetroCards were dropped on Monday by the MTA at four NYC subway stations in the Bronx and Manhattan.

People lined up to get one of the 50,000 cards featuring the rapper and Bronx native.

Cards will be available only at select MetroCard vending machines at the following stations:

Fordham Rd (4 train)

Fordham Rd (B/D trains)

34 St-Penn Station (A/C/E trains)

Times Square-42 St (N/Q/R/W/S/1/2/3/7 trains)

The limited-edition cars were released ahead of Ice Spice’s debut album, Y2K.

The cards cost the same as regular ones.

Back in 2022, Brooklyn's own Notorious B.I.G, a.k.a. Biggie Smalls, a.k.a Christopher Wallace was also honored with a special limited edition MetroCard.

The MTA partnered with Rhino Entertainment then to produce 50,000 commemorative MetroCards featuring B.I.G's portrait on the reverse. The cards went on sale on what would have been the late rap legend's 50th birthday at just four subway stations in central Brooklyn.

Wallace, who grew up in Bedford-Stuyvesant, was killed in a shooting in California when he was 24. The two studio albums he recorded during his career — Ready to Die and Life After Death — were hugely successful and extremely influential.