NYC Subway increasing overnight service beginning Monday

The MTA says that it is increasing overnight subway service beginning Monday morning to support the phased reopening of New York City.

Beginning Monday, February 22, stations will be open for two additional hours with the nightly closure happening from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. to continue the aggressive deep cleaning and disinfecting work on trains.

Since May 6, Subway service had been suspended nightly between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The MTA said that the partial reopening is in support of the city's ongoing reopening of commerce and reflects positive trends in vaccinations, COVID-19 infections and hospitalization rates, extended hours for bars and restaurants and more.

"The subway reopening from 1 to 2 a.m. and from 4 to 5 a.m. will provide increased service for the vast majority of those traveling during the overnight hours," said Patrick J. Foye, MTA Chairman and CEO. "The continued partial suspension will allow for the most aggressive disinfection regimen in MTA history, as recommended by federal and international public health authorities such as the Centers for Disease Control, Environmental Protection Agency and World Health Organization."

A survey by Hofstra University published last month found three out of four riders felt safer riding the subway as a result of COVID cleaning. The results were in line with an MTA survey conducted in the fall with a similar finding: 76% of 20,000 customers agreed that cleaning and disinfecting made them feel safe when using transit.