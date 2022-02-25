NYC subway homeless encampments being removed

Mayor Eric Adams is continuing his campaign to keep people from sleeping in the New York City subway system.

Adams said the city is dismantling every homeless encampment it finds because they are not acceptable.

This comes after the MTA's new trespass task force found 350 people living in 29 different encampments in subway stations and tunnels.

They have since been removed by the police.

