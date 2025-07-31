NYC subway delays: Multiple trains disrupted after West Fourth Street power outage

The Brief Several New York City subway lines are delayed or suspended Thursday following another power-related issue near West Fourth Street–Washington Square. Subway service is facing major disruptions, with the B, D, F, and M trains running with delays due to a loss of third rail power near West 4th Street–Washington Square, which is currently under investigation. Riders are advised to expect residual delays and consider alternate routes until service is fully restored.



Several New York City subway lines are delayed or suspended Thursday following another power-related issue near West Fourth Street–Washington Square, echoing a similar disruption earlier this week.

Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

NYC subway power outage

Subway service is facing major disruptions, with the B, D, F, and M trains running with delays due to a loss of third rail power near West 4th Street–Washington Square, which is currently under investigation.

On top of that, N and Q trains are delayed due to a medical emergency, and PATH trains are also experiencing delays in both directions—between Hoboken and the World Trade Center and between Hoboken and 33rd Street—for the same reason.

B trains are suspended in both directions. Some trains already in motion may still be running, but no new trains are departing from terminals.

D trains are not operating between 34th Street–Herald Square and 36th Street in Brooklyn. Southbound trains are turning back at 34th Street for uptown service.

F trains are skipping Manhattan entirely, rerouted via the G line between Bergen Street and Court Square, then continuing along the E line to Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue.

M trains are not running between Delancey Street–Essex Street and Forest Hills–71st Avenue. Westbound service is terminating at Chambers Street on the J line.

Track all NYC subway delays here .

This comes just days after a similar outage crippled service across multiple lines.

On Tuesday, several lines—including the A, B, D, F, M, Q, and 6—were delayed or suspended during the height of the morning rush. That incident was caused by a power failure near West 4th Street that occurred just before 8:30 a.m. Crews were able to restore power after resetting a tripped breaker, but significant delays lasted for hours.

Riders are advised to expect residual delays and consider alternate routes until service is fully restored.

Local perspective:

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s today, guaranteeing discomfort for thousands of subway riders, delays or not.