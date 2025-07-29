Several NYC subway lines suspended due to power outages

article

Several New York City subway lines are suspended or partially suspended due to a power outage in Manhattan during the busy morning commute on a scorching-hot day.

According the MTA, B and C trains are suspended in both directions after a loss of power near the West 4th Street station in Greenwich Village.

A, D and M trains are partially suspended, F trains are rerouted, and E and G trains face severe delays

A full list of delays, reroutes and more can be found here.

Temperatures will reach the upper 90s today, guaranteeing discomfort for thousands of subway riders, delays or not.

