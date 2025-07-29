Expand / Collapse search

Several NYC subway lines suspended due to power outages

Published  July 29, 2025 9:50am EDT
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 9: People wait to board a subway train at the West 4th Street station on October 9, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Several New York City subway lines, including B and C, are suspended due to a power outage near the West 4th Street station in Manhattan, affecting the morning commute.
    • A, D, and M trains are partially suspended, F trains are rerouted, and E and G trains are experiencing severe delays, causing significant disruption for commuters.
    • With temperatures expected to reach the upper 90s, subway riders face additional discomfort amid the transit chaos.

NEW YORK - Several New York City subway lines are suspended or partially suspended due to a power outage in Manhattan during the busy morning commute on a scorching-hot day.

According the MTA, B and C trains are suspended in both directions after a loss of power near the West 4th Street station in Greenwich Village.

A, D and M trains are partially suspended, F trains are rerouted, and E and G trains face severe delays

A full list of delays, reroutes and more can be found here.

Temperatures will reach the upper 90s today, guaranteeing discomfort for thousands of subway riders, delays or not. 

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 5 NY as this story develops.

The Source: This article uses information from the MTA.

