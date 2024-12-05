Daniel Penny trial: Jury revisits key videos in NYC subway chokehold case

The Brief Jurors began deliberating Tuesday, and will resume on Thursday, in the trial of Daniel Penny. Penny has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the May 2023 death of Jordan Neely. Neely struggled with drug abuse and a mental illness and had a criminal record that included assault convictions.



Jurors asked on Wednesday to review police and bystander video at the heart of the New York City subway chokehold case against Daniel Penny as his lawyers complained that the Marine veteran was being harassed outside the courthouse.

JUMP TO: TIMELINE OF EVENTS l CHARGES l ABOUT THE TRIAL

On the second day of deliberations, the anonymous jury also asked to rehear part of a city medical examiner’s testimony. The request included her testimony about issuing a death certificate without getting toxicology test results for Jordan Neely.

Featured article

Jurors sought a second look at a bystander’s video that captured much of the restraint, responding officers’ body camera videos and police video of Penny’s subsequent station house interview with detectives.

A major aspect of Penny's defense entails contesting the city medical examiner's office's determination that the chokehold killed Neely.

In part of the testimony jurors reheard Wednesday, city medical examiner Dr. Cynthia Harris said Neely’s autopsy, the bystander’s video and investigative findings gave her all the information she needed.

Featured article

"No toxicological result imaginable was going to change my opinion," she said, even if they showed "enough fentanyl to put down an elephant."

A pathologist hired by the defense testified that Neely died from a mix of schizophrenia, K2 use, a genetic condition and his struggle with Penny.

May 1, 2023: Daniel Penny places Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold.

May 10, 2023: New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that the death of Jordan Neely at the hands of a fellow subway rider was "a tragedy that never should have happened" and pledged to do more to help people experiencing mental health crises.

May 11, 2023: Penny turns himself in to the Manhattan District attorney’s office.

May 20, 2023: Republican presidential hopefuls line up to support Penny.

June 15, 2023: A grand jury indicted Penny.

June 28, 2023: Penny pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide during his arraignment.

Jan. 17, 2024: A judge declined to dismiss the case against Penny.

Oct 21, 2024: Jury selection begins.

Nov 1, 2024: Jurors have heard opening statements in the trial.

Dec. 2, 2024: Closing arguments begin.

Penny faces second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges.

What happens if Penny is found guilty?

If the jury finds Penny guilty, he could face up to 15 years in prison. There is no minimum sentence. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office also reached out to FOX 5 NY to report that there is also no mandatory prison sentence for Penny’s charges, but it is unclear how that could affect sentencing.

On May 1, 2023, Penny had left class and boarded an uptown F train in Manhattan to head to the gym. Neely was on board the train, and witnesses said he was shouting about needing food and something to drink before whipping his jacket to the floor and starting to scream. They differed in descriptions of his movements and whether they were threatening.

Featured article

Penny stepped in and approached Neely from behind. With the help of two other passengers, Penny pinned Neely to the ground and placed him in a chokehold until Neely’s body went limp and he lost consciousness. The medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide caused by compression of the neck.

The train stopped at the Broadway-Lafayette Street station in Manhattan, allowing passengers to get off, but Penny did not let go.

Prosecutors and the defense both agree that Penny had the right to step in, but prosecutors argue that Penny used too much force on an unarmed man.

What do prosecutors say?

Prosecutor Dafna Yoran told jurors at the start of summations Monday that Daniel Penny used too much force for too long on Neely, holding him a chokehold for nearly six minutes. Prosecutors argued that he could have released Neely after passengers stepped off the train at the station, once he was no longer a threat to others.

What did the defense say?

Defense lawyer Steven Raiser says Penny acted to save subway riders from threatening behavior. They argued that Penny held onto Neely until police arrived so they could take him into custody.

They also claim that the chokehold was not what killed Penny, instead arguing that schizophrenia, synthetic marijuana use and sickle cell trait led to his death.

Who is Daniel Penny?

Daniel Penny is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran from West Islip, Long Island. He served in the Marines for four years and was discharged in 2021.

Daniel Penny leaves the courtroom for a lunch break in New York, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

At the time of Neely’s death, Penny was studying architecture.

Who was Jordan Neely?

Jordan Neely, 30, once was among the city's corps of subway and street performers and was known for his Michael Jackson impersonations.

Jordan Neely is pictured before going to see the Michael Jackson movie, "This is It," outside the Regal Cinemas in Times Square in 2009. (Andrew Savulich/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

But after his mother was violently killed when he was a teenager, Neely was diagnosed with depression and schizophrenia, was repeatedly hospitalized, struggled with drug abuse and had a criminal record that included assault convictions.

During the monthlong trial, the jury heard testimony from subway passengers who witnessed Penny's roughly six-minute restraint of Neely, as well as police who responded to it, pathologists, a psychiatric expert, a Marine Corps instructor who taught Penny chokehold techniques and Penny's relatives, friends and fellow Marines. Penny chose not to testify.

Jurors watched videos recorded by bystanders and by police body cameras and saw how Penny explained his actions to officers on the scene and later in a stationhouse interview room.