Jury deadlocked in Daniel Penny trial; judge to decide how to move forward

The Brief The jury in the Daniel Penny trial informed the judge they couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict, prompting an Allen charge. Judge Wiley reminded jurors that deliberations are meant to be challenging and urged them to "harmonize" their views. With deliberations stalled, prosecutors warn that a hung jury could lead to a mistrial, while Penny’s defense argues he acted in self-defense.



The jury in the Daniel Penny trial told the judge they couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on the first charge of second-degree manslaughter, prompting the judge to issue an Allen charge urging them to make every effort to agree. One of the jurors was seen rolling his eyes as the instructions were read.

The judge reiterated the responsibility of the jurors to reach a decision, explaining that "deliberations were not intended to be easy," but that they should "harmonize" their views and reach a decision.

The defense has emphasized that the jury cannot deliberate on the second charge without resolving the first, as Penny cannot be convicted of both.

"It would be a crazy result to have a hung jury because they can't move onto the second count," prosecutor Dafna Yoran was heard telling the judge.

Judge Wiley is now considering whether to issue an Allen charge to work toward a unanimous decision.

What is an Allen charge?

An Allen charge is a court instruction given to a deadlocked jury to encourage them to reach a unanimous verdict. It is unclear how the jury will respond.

As deliberations stalled, both Penny and his legal team left the courtroom while the judge decides on the next steps.

Penny’s lawyers say he was protecting himself and other subway riders from a volatile, mentally ill man who was making alarming remarks and gestures. Prosecutors say Penny reacted far too forcefully to someone he perceived as a peril, not a person. They are ultimately moving towards a mistrial.

What charges does Penny face?

Daniel Penny charges

Penny faces second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges:

Manslaughter requires proving that a defendant recklessly caused another person's death. The standard entails, among other things, consciously disregarding a substantial and unjustifiable risk that an action will be deadly.

Criminally negligent homicide, on the other hand, involves engaging in serious "blameworthy conduct" while not perceiving such a risk.

What happens if Penny is found guilty?

If the jury finds Penny guilty, he could face up to 15 years in prison. There is no minimum sentence. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office also reached out to FOX 5 NY to report that there is also no mandatory prison sentence for Penny’s charges, but it is unclear how that could affect sentencing.

What happened on May 1, 2023?

On May 1, 2023, Penny had left class and boarded an uptown F train in Manhattan to head to the gym. Neely was on board the train, and witnesses said he was shouting about needing food and something to drink before whipping his jacket to the floor and starting to scream. They differed in descriptions of his movements and whether they were threatening.

Penny stepped in and approached Neely from behind. With the help of two other passengers, Penny pinned Neely to the ground and placed him in a chokehold until Neely’s body went limp and he lost consciousness. The medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide caused by compression of the neck.

The train stopped at the Broadway-Lafayette Street station in Manhattan, allowing passengers to get off, but Penny did not let go.

Prosecutors and the defense both agree that Penny had the right to step in, but prosecutors argue that Penny used too much force on an unarmed man.

What do prosecutors say?

Prosecutor Dafna Yoran told jurors at the start of summations Monday that Daniel Penny used too much force for too long on Neely, holding him a chokehold for nearly six minutes. Prosecutors argued that he could have released Neely after passengers stepped off the train at the station, once he was no longer a threat to others.

What did the defense say?

Defense lawyer Steven Raiser says Penny acted to save subway riders from threatening behavior. They argued that Penny held onto Neely until police arrived so they could take him into custody. They also claim that the chokehold was not what killed Penny, instead arguing that schizophrenia, synthetic marijuana use and sickle cell trait led to his death.

Who is Daniel Penny?

Daniel Penny is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran from West Islip, Long Island. He served in the Marines for four years and was discharged in 2021. At the time of Neely’s death, Penny was studying architecture.

Who was Jordan Neely?

Jordan Neely, 30, once was among the city's corps of subway and street performers and was known for his Michael Jackson impersonations. But after his mother was violently killed when he was a teenager, Neely was diagnosed with depression and schizophrenia, was repeatedly hospitalized, struggled with drug abuse and had a criminal record that included assault convictions.

What happened during the trial?

During the monthlong trial, the jury heard testimony from subway passengers who witnessed Penny's roughly six-minute restraint of Neely, as well as police who responded to it, pathologists, a psychiatric expert, a Marine Corps instructor who taught Penny chokehold techniques and Penny's relatives, friends and fellow Marines. Penny chose not to testify.

Jurors watched videos recorded by bystanders and by police body cameras and saw how Penny explained his actions to officers on the scene and later in a stationhouse interview room.

Timeline

May 1, 2023: Daniel Penny places Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold.

May 10, 2023: New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that the death of Jordan Neely at the hands of a fellow subway rider was "a tragedy that never should have happened" and pledged to do more to help people experiencing mental health crises.

May 11, 2023: Penny turns himself in to the Manhattan District attorney’s office.

May 20, 2023: Republican presidential hopefuls line up to support Penny.

June 15, 2023: A grand jury indicted Penny.

June 28, 2023: Penny pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide during his arraignment.

Jan. 17, 2024: A judge declined to dismiss the case against Penny.

Oct 21, 2024: Jury selection begins.

Nov 1, 2024: Jurors have heard opening statements in the trial.

Dec. 2, 2024: Closing arguments begin.