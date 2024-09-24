Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed on moving NYC subway train

By
Published  September 24, 2024 8:16am EDT
Mott Haven
FOX 5 NY

THE BRONX - A 45-year-old man was stabbed on a moving subway train in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

The attack happened just before 3 a.m. on a southbound 4 train in the Mott Haven section.

According to police, the victim, who was stabbed in the chest, got off at the 138th Street and Grand Concourse 4/5 stop and collapsed at the token booth.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, police said.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing.

No arrests were made. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing.

