Man stabbed on moving NYC subway train

A 45-year-old man was stabbed on a moving subway train in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

The attack happened just before 3 a.m. on a southbound 4 train in the Mott Haven section.

The attack happened on a moving NYC subway train in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, the NYPD said.

According to police, the victim, who was stabbed in the chest, got off at the 138th Street and Grand Concourse 4/5 stop and collapsed at the token booth.

He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, police said.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing.

No arrests were made. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing.

Man stabbed in chest, slashed on moving train

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old man was stabbed and slashed last month on a subway train in Washington Heights, police said.

The attack happened on a moving northbound 1 train that was approaching the 191st Street station.

According to police, two men got into a verbal dispute when one was stabbed in the chest and slashed on the left arm.

The victim got off the train and was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.