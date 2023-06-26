NYC subway stabbing, shooting, assault reported within hours of each other

Three separate incidents within hours of each other on New York City subways sent multiple victims to the hospital, the NYPD said.

Sunday just after 8 p.m.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in his left hip aboard a northbound L train in Canarsie

When the train stopped at the E 105th Street station, police said the suspect fled.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect remains at large.

Sunday just after 9 p.m.

According to police, a 36-year-old man was shot in the left thigh on a southbound S train after he refused to hand over his wallet.

The suspect fled at the Beach 116th Street-Rockaway Park station, police said.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect remains at large.

Monday just before 4 a.m.

According to police, a 27-year-old woman on a southbound A train in Bed-Stuy got into a verbal argument with four teenage girls, one of whom allegedly hit her in the head with an unknown object, which cut her.

She was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

The four teenage girls remain at large.

The attacks come following a recent rash of stabbings and slashings last week on the subway.

Kemal Rideout, 28, is facing three counts of 1st-degree assault for a string of unprovoked subway slashings.

Police said Rideout slashed two women on the leg inside the subway station at 86th and Lexington Ave.

Police added he then rode the train south to the Brooklyn Bridge stop and slashed a third woman on her leg.

During last week's briefing, officials said NYPD transit officers were on patrol looking for the suspect, and found him.