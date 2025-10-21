Police identify person of interest after newborn abandoned inside Penn Station

The Brief Police have identified a person of interest wanted for questioning in connection with a newborn baby girl that was found abandoned inside Manhattan’s Penn Station. The girl was found alone around 9:30 a.m. Monday inside Manhattan’s 34th Street–Penn Station 1,2,3 subway station. Police say the infant, with her umbilical cord still attached, was wrapped only in a blanket but was alert and conscious when found.



What we know:

The discovery was made near the 1 train at 34th Street and 7th Avenue just after 9 a.m., during the height of the morning rush hour.

According to the NYPD, officers responded to a 911 call about an infant wrapped in a blanket and lying alone on a stairway leading to the downtown 1, 2, and 3 train platforms.

When the police arrived, they found the newborn – her umbilical cord still attached and wrapped only in a blanket – but she was conscious and alert.

The baby was taken to Bellevue Medical Center for evaluation and is reported to be in stable condition. Police say the individual is "wanted for questioning in connection with endangering the welfare of a child."

What they're saying:

Riders at the station were shocked to learn what had happened. Many expressed disbelief that a baby could be left in such a dangerous and public place during one of the busiest times of the day.

What you can do:

Police say the investigation remains active as they work to locate the baby’s parents. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).