Baby girl found unattended inside Manhattan subway station

The Brief A newborn baby girl was found alone around 9:30 a.m. Monday inside Manhattan’s 34th Street–Penn Station 1,2,3 subway station. Police say the infant, with her umbilical cord still attached, was wrapped only in a sheet but was alert and conscious when found. The NYPD is reviewing surveillance video to identify who left the baby and locate her parents.



A newborn baby girl was found abandoned Monday morning inside Manhattan’s Penn Station .



Police say the discovery was made near the 1 train at 34th Street and 7th Avenue just before 9:30 a.m., during the height of the morning rush hour.

What we know:

According to the NYPD, officers responded to a 911 call about an infant lying alone on a stairway leading to the downtown 1, 2, and 3 train platforms.

When police arrived, they found a newborn baby girl — her umbilical cord still attached and wrapped only in a sheet — but she was conscious and alert.

The baby was taken to Bellevue Medical Center for evaluation and is reported to be in stable condition.

What they're saying:

Riders at the station were shocked to learn what had happened.

Many expressed disbelief that a baby could be left in such a dangerous and public place during one of the busiest times of the day.

What's next:

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from Penn Station in hopes of identifying who left the child there and determining a timeline of events leading up to her discovery.



Police say the investigation remains active as they work to locate the baby’s parents.