Baby girl found unattended inside Manhattan subway station
NEW YORK CITY - A newborn baby girl was found abandoned Monday morning inside Manhattan’s Penn Station .
Police say the discovery was made near the 1 train at 34th Street and 7th Avenue just before 9:30 a.m., during the height of the morning rush hour.
What we know:
According to the NYPD, officers responded to a 911 call about an infant lying alone on a stairway leading to the downtown 1, 2, and 3 train platforms.
When police arrived, they found a newborn baby girl — her umbilical cord still attached and wrapped only in a sheet — but she was conscious and alert.
The baby was taken to Bellevue Medical Center for evaluation and is reported to be in stable condition.
What they're saying:
Riders at the station were shocked to learn what had happened.
Many expressed disbelief that a baby could be left in such a dangerous and public place during one of the busiest times of the day.
What's next:
Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from Penn Station in hopes of identifying who left the child there and determining a timeline of events leading up to her discovery.
Police say the investigation remains active as they work to locate the baby’s parents.