Mother charged after newborn baby girl abandoned inside Penn Station

By
Published  October 22, 2025 8:09am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
The mother of the newborn baby girl found abandoned on Monday inside Manhattan’s Penn Station has been arrested and charged, the NYPD said.

The Brief

    • The mom of the newborn found abandoned inside Penn Station was arrested and charged, police said.
    • According to police, Assa Diawara was charged with abandonment of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.
    • The newborn was found on Monday morning with her umbilical cord still attached and wrapped only in a blanket.

NEW YORK CITY - The mother of the newborn baby girl found abandoned on Monday morning inside Manhattan’s Penn Station has been arrested and charged, the NYPD said.

What we know:

According to police, Assa Diawara, 30, of Queens, was charged with abandonment of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

The backstory:

The discovery was made near the 1 train at 34th Street and 7th Avenue just after 9 a.m., during the height of the morning rush hour.

According to the NYPD, officers responded to a 911 call about an infant wrapped in a blanket and lying alone on a stairway leading to the downtown 1, 2, and 3 train platforms.

When the police arrived, they found the newborn – her umbilical cord still attached and wrapped only in a blanket – but she was conscious and alert. The baby was taken to Bellevue Medical Center for evaluation and is reported to be in stable condition.

What they're saying:

Riders at the station were shocked to learn what had happened. Many expressed disbelief that a baby could be left in such a dangerous and public place during one of the busiest times of the day.

What you can do:

Police say the investigation remains active as they work to locate the baby’s parents. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The Source

    • This article uses information provided by the NYPD and reporting on the ground from FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers.
