Mother charged after newborn baby girl abandoned inside Penn Station
NEW YORK CITY - The mother of the newborn baby girl found abandoned on Monday morning inside Manhattan’s Penn Station has been arrested and charged, the NYPD said.
What we know:
According to police, Assa Diawara, 30, of Queens, was charged with abandonment of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.
The backstory:
The discovery was made near the 1 train at 34th Street and 7th Avenue just after 9 a.m., during the height of the morning rush hour.
According to the NYPD, officers responded to a 911 call about an infant wrapped in a blanket and lying alone on a stairway leading to the downtown 1, 2, and 3 train platforms.
When the police arrived, they found the newborn – her umbilical cord still attached and wrapped only in a blanket – but she was conscious and alert. The baby was taken to Bellevue Medical Center for evaluation and is reported to be in stable condition.
What they're saying:
Riders at the station were shocked to learn what had happened. Many expressed disbelief that a baby could be left in such a dangerous and public place during one of the busiest times of the day.
What you can do:
Police say the investigation remains active as they work to locate the baby’s parents. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).