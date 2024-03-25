Man stabbed on the street near NYC subway station

article

A man was stabbed on the street near the West 96th and Broadway subway station on the Upper West Side Monday morning, police said.

Police said a man walked up to the 26-year-old victim, stabbed him, and stole his backpack.

The man sustained stab wounds on his buttocks.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Morningside Hospital and is in stable condition.

RELATED: NYC subway sees enhanced NYPD patrols after spike in crime

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Meanwhile, earlier Monday morning, a 52-year-old man was stabbed in the back multiple times following a dispute over smoking on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

Also on Monday, a woman was reportedly stabbed in the back on a C train at the Franklin Avenue Station in Bed-Stuy. The woman is expected to be OK, and her attacker fled the scene.