NYC storm could bring strong winds, coastal flooding

A strong coastal storm approaching the New York City region could bring heavy rains, strong winds, and coastal flooding.

Much of the region could get between 1" and 1 1/2" of rain. Some localized areas could see as much as 2" of rain from the storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for New York City from 8 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. 20-30 mph winds are expected with gusts of up to 50 mph.

The Wind Advisory was also posted for the entire Jersey shore and Long Island. Gale Warnings were posted for ocean waters.

Winds at these speeds can cause flying debris, turn loose objects into projectiles, and cause power outages.

Residents were warned to take precautions before walking, biking, or driving in high winds.

Widespread minor coastal flooding was expected with moderate coastal flooding expected in Cape May County in New Jersey.

Winter Storm Warnings were posted for the extreme northwest area of New Jersey and a Winter Weather Advisory was posted for the Poconos. Wet snow accumulations of 3-5" were expected for higher elevations with localized accumulations over 6" were possible for the highest elevations of the southern Poconos.

Winter Storm Timing

The rain was expected to start falling on Monday afternoon. It was expected to continue through early Tuesday morning. The heaviest rain was expected to fall in the overnight hours.

-The Wind Advisory is posted from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

-The Gale Warning is posted from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m.

-The Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories are posted for times of high tide late Monday night.

